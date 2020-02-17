Maggie Lee Conway, 39, of 721 Walker Springs Road, Knoxville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, affixing to misrepresent, expired tag and improper turn.
Tanya Lynette Mitchell, 44, of 49 Auguste Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
Robert Lynn Hodge, 48, of 4590 N. Highway 341, Flintstone arrested on charges of suspended tag, improper lane change and outstanding warrant.
Dorothy Katherine Lough, 42, of 706 Dunlap Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Jeffery Lynn Russell, 41, of 497 Carrol Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of criminal trespass, obstruction of officers, giving false name/false information to police and an outstanding warrant.
Chance Alexander Shirley, 17, of 225 Rodgers Lane, Lafayette arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct.
Timothy Ryan Ellis, 30, of 195 Rosa Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of marijuana and open container of alcohol.
Ayana Christine Morgan, 27, of 713 Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Alisha Nicole Morgan, 23, of 713 Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Austin Nathaniel Devries, 29, of 102 Twin Oaks Drive, Trenton arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and theft by shoplifting.
Richard Allen Presnell, 32, of 516 22nd Lane, NE, Birmingham, AL arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Anthony Dale Wilson, 50, of 182 McOtis Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of obstruction of officers.
Heather Ann Couch, 40, of 182 McOtis Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of obstruction of officers and failure to appear.
Keri Renee Green, 43, of 60 Ken Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Anthony Drew Green, 31, of 60 Ken Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of cruelty to a child, obstruction of officers and theft by shoplifting.
Angela Michele Chadwick, 51, of 1910 Dunn Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, expired registration, improper transfer of registration, side mirror required, tag light required, tail lights required and windshield requirement.
Matthew Aaron Shahan, 26, of 43 Casey Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tag light.
Kimberly Ann Vaughn, 40, of 606 Holly Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to yield when turning left.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 1
Failure to obey traffic control device: 7
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
Reckless driving: 2
Vehicle turning left: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Interference with official traffic control devices: 5
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer: 1
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Distracted driving/failure to use due care: 4
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Missing/defective mirrors: 1
Suspended registration: 2
Following too closely: 3
Proof of insurance required: 1
Defective/missing windshield and/or wipers: 2
Missing/defective tail lights: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 7
Theft by shoplifting: 3
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Possession of container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
Possession of marijuana: 1
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1