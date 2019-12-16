- Alfonso Saemiento, 62, of 314 McBrien Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain single lane.
- Jerry Len Miller, 37, of 2548 Highland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while licensed suspended.
- James Earl Lewis, 43, of 327 Center Street, Chattanooga arrested on a probation violation.
- Wayne Bruce Wright, 71, of 460 Kaufman Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of expired tag and outstanding warrant.
- Terri Mene Williams, 44, of 48 Rabbit Trail, Chickamauga arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and outstanding warrant.
- Whitney L. Foster, 50, of 5315 Weaver Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Logan W. Vaughn, 23, of 3725 Trehwitt Road SE, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Jason Lee Jenkins, 46, of 401 Applebrook Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, open container and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Jarrod Michael Smith, 28, of 790 Dug Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of VGCSA and open container.
- Sheryll Lynette Harrison, 60, of 60 Panda Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of open container and VGCSA.
- Michelle Deann Honeycutt, 38, of 111 Bell Street, Soddy Daisy arrested on charges of VGCSA, open container and giving false name/information to police.
- Zian Marques Daniels, 18, of 200 Waheela Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
- Andrew Aukake Rita, 36, of 208 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Johnathan Craig Robertson, 48, of 18 Thomas Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of riding a vehicle on a sidewalk and theft by shoplifting.
- Amanda Jane McAllister, 31, of 809 Richmond Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of shoplifting.
- Robert Michael Flowers, 27, of 304 Amherst Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
- Steve Burton Isbill, 62, of 79 Wilburger Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended/revoked, hit and run, no proof of insurance, open container of alcohol and public intoxication.
- Brenda A. Guffey, 48, of 3130 McReynolds Avenue SE, Cleveland, TN arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- John L. Shields, 36, of 940 9th Street SE, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Thomas Randolph Ellis, 49, of 38 Sierra Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of fleeing/attempting to elude officer, failure to obey traffic control device, expired registration, driving without insurance and driving while license suspended.
- Chad Edward Collins, 48, of 4427 Singleton Station Road, Louisville, TN arrested on a charge of open container.
- Jody Emund Stanley, 35, of 10 Terry Street, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, driving with no insurance, following too closely and improper registration.
- David Hayes Evans, 40, of 5321 Dupont Street, East Ridge arrested on charges of loitering and prowling and obstruction of officers.
- Steven Allen Driggans, 63, of 199 Aviation Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of simple assault.
- Jeromy Glenn Hammons, 43, of 296 South Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Ian Michael Tice, 39, of 907 Stewart Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Jacob Tyler Keel, 28, of 83 Rolltide Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of failure to yield, fleeing/attempting to elude police and reckless driving.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 3
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
- Entering or crossing roadway: 3
- License required: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 3
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 2
- Registration and license requirements: 1
- Following too closely: 3
- Distracted driving/failure to use due care: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 1
- Duty to report accident resulting in injury, death or damage: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 3
- Proof of insurance required: 3
- Possession of marijuana: 1
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 5
- Suspended registration: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
- Reckless driving: 1
- Fleeing/attempting to elude police officers: 1
- Public drunkenness: 1
- Further limitations on driving on left of center of road: 1