- Latasha Nicole Duff, 29, of 431 Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to obey hands-free law.
- John Robert Gordon, 40, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
- Johnny Elvin Graves, 75, of 441 Debbie Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Christopher Dale Bresler, 47, of 810 West Wilson Street, Niota, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Lauren Elizabeth Hammonds, 31, of 80 Little Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Desmond Cortez Hall, 22, of 4402 Fagan Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, possession of marijuana and defective tag lights.
- Jerry Lamar Pursley, 54, of 13 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container of alcohol and failure to yield right of way.
- Iverson Wayne McNish, 19, of 11 Dogwood Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane.
- Darius Labron Kennedy, 42, of 1031 Taylor Broome Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, affixing tag with intent to misrepresent, duty upon striking a fixed object to return to scene, expired registration, failure to maintain lane and no proof of insurance.
- Robert Tobiah Leonard, 43, of 4723 Schley Road, Hillsborough, NC arrested on charges of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug-related objects and theft by shoplifting.
- David Dewayne Hicks, 37, of 166 Mack Smith Road, Rossville arrested on charges of defective equipment and driving while license suspended.
- Gabriel Jesu’s Delassus, 18, of 23 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Jody Lee Jackson Harris, 22, of 108 Suggs Road, Rossville arrested on charges of criminal attempt and loitering and prowling.
- William Preston Morris, 25, of 541 Indian Springs Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of attempting to disarm an officer and obstruction of officers.
- Steven L. Willhite, 58, of 3210 Broad, Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Stewart Lee Garner, 45, of 861 Graysville Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and reckless driving.
- Angel Sanchez, 22, of 1109 McBrian Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and driving while unlicensed.
- Joshua William Green, 20, of 519 Cone Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Terence Allen Walker, 32, of 2006 Duncan Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and defective tag lights.
- Tiffany Elizabeth York, 32, of 464 Linda Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Peyton McRae Smith, 22, of 7219 Aventine Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended and following too closely.
- Rodney Eugene Tant, 47, of 2609 14th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tag lights.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: .6
- Entering or crossing roadway: 3
- License required: 2
- Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
- Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Registration and license requirements: 1
- Following too closely: 4
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 6
- Distracted driving/failure to use due care: 1
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Defective/missing tail lights: 4
- Possession of marijuana: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 6
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
- Duty upon striking fixture: 1
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
- Reckless driving: 1