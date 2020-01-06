- Bobyn Elaine Penn, 39, of 950 Greenhill Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Nathan David Williams, 49, of 629 Maple Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
- Albert Eugene Hall, 53, of 27 Longstreet Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tail light required.
- Toneisha Larita Burch, 33, of 4323 Ohls Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
- Ethan Shane Garland, 20, of 202 Prospect Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
- Sara Rebecca Howard, 37, of 388 Burning Bush Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Rachel Stephanie Lisa Burden, 33, of 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Austin Gary Thomas Bynum, 26, of 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Timothy Stephen Raines, 42, of 1309 Greenslake Road, East Ridge arrested on charges of public intoxication and an outstanding warrant.
- 12-23-19
- Sierra Danielle Pennington, 41, of 1605 West Ten Mile Road, Sault Sainte Marie, MI arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Tiana Carole Bailey, 21, of 1708 South Clayton Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
- Candace Kelley Vaughn, 25, of 591 Everette Lane, Lafayette arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Brianna Moshay Spralling, 19, of 2464 4th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
- Phillip Paul Soto, 38, of 162 Pond Springs Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
- Britnie Alaine Tester, 29, of 141 Fields Walk, Summerville arrested on charges of possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana and operation of a vehicle with unauthorized blue lights.
- Isaiah Devonte Thornton, 22, of 98 Lilac Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of schedule II, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and failure to obey stop sign.
- Brandon Edward Hendrix, 20, of 708 West 47th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light requirement.
- Obinna Ughochukwu Okoronkwo, 27, of 206 Round Tree Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
- Michael-Kane Gionny Cook, 17, of 2802 Igou Ferry Road, Soddy Daisy arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and defective lighting equipment.
- Jennifer Lynn Kilgore, 35, of 598 Lee Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.
- Brandon Walter Seib, 37, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, impeding the flow of traffic and an outstanding warrant.
- Cody D. Posey, 23, of 277 Sims Drive, Red Bank, TN arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Christopher Thomas Longley, 27, of 75 Patterson Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and too fast for conditions.
- Jonathan Adam Gladden, 35, of 403 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to obey traffic control device and possession of schedule II controlled substance.
- Michael Adam Barnes, 35, of 403 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of schedule II controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.
- Monica Rae Shaw, 29, of 394 French Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Stuart Douglas Thompson, 54, of 169 Backdraft Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
- Edwin Boyd Wheeler, 65, of 755 Enchanted View Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and operation of vehicle without valid tag.
- Kennon Diante Ware, 25, of Dunwoody Road, Lafayette arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Joshua Keith Dunn, 36, of 3925 County Road 30, Scottsboro, AL arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Hunter Scott White, 22, of 217 Birch Avenue, South Pittsburg, TN arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, headlight required and unauthorized blue light on vehicle.
- Adarius Quante Jackson, 23, of 2851 Baskin Street, Memphis arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and headlights required.
- Dawin Puente, 34, of 6256 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, GA arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and defective tag lights.
- Jorge Luis Garcia-Padilla, 26, of 1606 Oak Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Domingo Alexander Marroquin, 17, of 162 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of failure to obey hands-free law, driving while unlicensed and headlight requirements.
- Susan Paige McKenzie, 35, of 199 KOA Blvd., Ringgold arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and theft by shoplifting.