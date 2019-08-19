- Allison Nicole Goldsmith, 40, of 49 Raintree Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, affixing tag to misrepresent, mirror requirements, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and window tint violations.
- Travis James Pedigo, 43, of 408 Carson Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of alteration of license plate, driving while license suspended, expired tag and giving false information to police.
- Juan Edenilson Ventura Maldonado, 21, of Rossville arrested on charges of failure to dim headlights, driving while unlicensed, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana.
- Ben Huffman Henson, 58, of 336 Bonds Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Aubrey T. Rawls, 19, of 5310 Central Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Consuela J. Henderson, 20, of 2614 Woodside Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Steven Wayne Acuff, 51, of 4219 Old Woodland Drive, Ooltewah arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and stalking.
- Christopher Lee Peppers, 28, of 633 Graysville Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely and open container of alcohol while operating vehicle.
- Carlos Morales, 34, of 4021 Patton Edwards Drive, East Ridge arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Julio Margarito Rosales Peraza, 20, of 104 Park Street, Chickamauga arrested on charges of defective tag lights, expired tag and driving while unlicensed.
- James Benjamin Beaver, 24, of 45 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on probation violation.
- Travis Knight Johnson, 28, of 112 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
- Maureen M. Marker, 54, of 2410 Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Falicia Danielle Blakemore, 24, of 86 Morning Dove Drive, Rock Spring arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Charles Edward Parks, 44, of 902 Salem Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, affixing tag to misrepresent, defective headlight and driving through gore/median.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 9
- License required: 7
- Expired licenses: .1
- Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 2
- Driving on divided highways: 1
- Missing/defective mirrors: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1
- Missing/defective tail lights: 2
- Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 2
- Suspended registration: 4
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 15
- Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 2
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
- Following too closely: 2
- Window tint violations: 2
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Alteration of license plates: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 7
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 19
- Possession of marijuana: 2