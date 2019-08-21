♦ Joyce Lynn Handerson, 47, of 703 Corey Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a probation violation.
♦ Eric Lee Bagley, 39, of 119 Kitchen Drive, Dalton arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light requirement.
♦ Curtis Lebron Williams, 42, of 345 Greenslake Circle, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
♦ John Craig Barr, 43, of 3638 Phelps Street, East Ridge arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
♦ Nathan Eric Walker, 42, of 518 Mineral Avenue, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, failure to flag protruding load and unsecured load.
♦ Michael David Morgan, 36, of 4039 West Parliament Drive, Cohutta arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Brandy Lashay Shahan, 25, of 2916 Boynton Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
♦ Courtney Lee Campbell, 31, of 182 Battle Bluff Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.
♦ Brian Keith Mullin, 33, of 1125 Park City Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
♦ Courtney L. Anderson, 28, of 418 Cedar Glen Circle, East Ridge arrested on an outstanding warrant.
♦ Margaret Kay Erickson, 50, of 303 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and operation of a vehicle with suspended registration.
♦ Clifford Jamar Billups, 40, of 1814 Westside Drive, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
♦ Derita Dianne McDonough, 52, of 5313 Highway 58, Chattanooga arrested on charges of canceled registration, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
♦ Travis Lamar Walston, 27, of 1451 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of laying drags and reckless driving.
♦ Tracy Lynn Kellett, 46, of 508 Nellie Head Road, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
♦ Jazmyn Rayne Kellett, 18, of 508 Nellie Head Road, Tunnel Hill arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
♦ Elizabeth Jeanette Schoate, 40, of 7005 Pinebrook Drive, Harrison, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
♦ Maurice Darnell Myles, 57, of 2510 Taylor Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired tag.
♦ Randy Joe Lecroy, 58, of Fort Oglethorpe arrested on an outstanding warrant.
♦ Kirsten Taylor Helton, 19, of 82 First Street, Flintstone arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and window tint violation.
♦ Paul Leroy Knox, 69, of 204 Acorn Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
♦ Tristan Tanner Leamon, 20, of 205 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of driving on suspended license.
♦ Jillian Arlann Crowder, 37, of 5 Fox Chase Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.
♦ Stephanie Danielle Stewart, 38, of 55 Montclaire Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.
Citation statistics
♦ Speeding: 3
♦ Entering or crossing roadway: 2
♦ Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
♦ Driving while license suspended or revoked: 9
♦ Aggressive driving: 1
♦ Tail light requirement: 2
♦ Suspended registration: 3
♦ Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 2
♦ Failure to obey hands-free law: 5
♦ License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 1
♦ Unsecured load: 1
♦ Following too closely: 2
♦ Failure to exercise due care: 1
♦ Reckless driving: 1
♦ Laying drags: 1
♦ Proof of insurance required: 1
♦ Theft by shoplifting: 2
♦ When overtaken and passing on the right permitted: 1
♦ Vehicle turning left: 1
♦ Mirrors: 1
♦ Operation of vehicle without current plate: 8
♦ Failure to obey traffic control device: 13
♦ Failure to signal lane change or signal turn: 1
♦ Light or flag projecting load: 1