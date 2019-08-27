- James Thomas Silvers, 19, of 40 Lincoln Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving while unlicensed and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Vivien Leigh Velazquez, 20, of 167 Lina Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Kayla Louise Hull, 22, of 3454 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Elysia L. Wimpy, 20, of 3001 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Eric Harace Horton, 31, of 3001 East 45th Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Austin Shannon Dyer, 19, of 404 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public drunkenness.
- Travis Mauria Martin, 29, of 1214 Grove Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving on a revoked license and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Yasko Hunt, 30, of 31 Cinderella Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of forgery and violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act.
- Michael Shane Cagle, 42, of 272 Groover Road, Spring City, TN arrested on charges of forgery, violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and an outstanding warrant.
- Joshua Ray Baker, 30, of 2884 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
- Dennis Dewayne Cruse, 48, of 384 McDonald Road, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of schedule II narcotic, giving false information to police and loitering and prowling.
- Meredith Dawn Wise, 45, of 20 Dogwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of disorderly house.
- Jacob Christian Grant, 21, of 20 Dogwood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
- Brandon Lee Sholtz, 22, of 150 Timothy Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and failure to maintain lane.
- Ibarra Santiaga, 65, of 210 West Charles Street, Greenville, MI arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
- Rodney Sandor Dasco, 49, of 4519 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving on suspended license and loitering and prowling.
- Nicholas L. Stroud, 35, of 53 Harrison Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, operation of unregistered vehicle and tag light violation.
- Zaragoza Refugio Bermudez, 49, of 7481 Pinewood Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
- Charles E. Funk, 57, of 128 Sagebrush Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.
- Luke Vandame Bryson, 23, of 3202 Westonia Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
- Jeremy Todd Bentley, 39, of 3521 N. Marbletop Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of simple battery and theft by shoplifting.
- Nithida Somsanith, 36, of 312 Greenfield Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and too fast for conditions.
- Angela Brown, 42, of 1274 Graysville Road, Ringgold arrested for failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence.
- Kimberly Renee Kirk, 34, of 194 McCallie Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Laura Carolyn Cook, 47, of 406 Lawrence Drive, Rossville arrested on probation violation/DUI alcohol.
- Allen Morrow, 37, of 6909 County Road 319, Alvarado, TX arrested on charges of possession of schedule IV controlled substances, possession of drug-related objects, drugs not in original container and permitting unlawful operation of a motor vehicle.
- Paul Ronald Smoot-Rizzo, 29, of 5524 FM 2738 Burleson, Johnson, TX arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed, driving under the influence of drugs, drugs not in original container, possession of schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug-related objects.
- Jeremy Terrell Jones, 21, of 6227 Harrison-Ooltewah Road, Harrison, TN arrested on a charge of theft by taking.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 10
- License required: 2
- Operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicle: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
- Impeding traffic flow: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 3
- Vehicle turning left: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 5
- Missing/defective headlights: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 8
- Missing/defective tail lights: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Failure to exercise due care: 3
- Suspended registration: 1
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 4
- Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 2
- Public drunkenness: 2
- Use of “fighting words”, obscene and/or vulgar language: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 16
- Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of accident: 1
- Following too closely: 1
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 2
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 6
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 10