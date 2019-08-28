- Brycon William Hunter, 25, of 1819 Jenkins Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of distracted driving and driving while license revoked.
- Erica Dawn Watson, 36, of 1517 Mill Wee Hollow Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
- Jacob Charles Eich, 26, of 3801 Highland Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of distracted driving, driving while license suspended and defective windshield.
- Joella Shavon McKevie, 35, of 12 West 51st Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and expired tag.
- Tammy Onzell Stone, 61, of 7019 Leslie Dell Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.
- Jonathan Brian Workman, 34, of 145 Chestnut Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and windshield requirements.
- Christopher Shane Jenkins, 44, of 1020 North Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tail light requirements.
- Dino Allen Hall, 39, of 1206 Keys Road, Tunnel Hill arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, failure to obey traffic control device and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 3
- Backing: 1
- Instruction permits and temporary licenses: 2
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Seatbelt violations: 1
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 7
- Missing/defective tail lights: 2
- Windshield requirements: 2
- Failure to exercise due care: 2
- Proof of insurance required: 3
- Suspended registration: 3
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
- Duty upon striking a fixture to return: 1
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 4
- Following too closely: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 3