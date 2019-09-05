- Cody Ryan Cox, 29, of 726 Henderson Avenue, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
- Ashleigh Ann Hundley, 27, of 707 Richmond Avenue, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Michael Keyes Hill, 48, of 201 Eads Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of cracked windshield, driving while license revoked, illegal window tint and outstanding warrant.
- Tonja Renee Miller, 45, of 41 Clydesdale Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and taglight requirements.
- Richard Allen Nerren, 38, of 216 Chambers Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and passing in a no-passing zone.
- Aimee Lynne Venable, 44, of 1200 11th Avenue, Columbus, GA arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Dana Diane Phillips-Long, 45, of 1229 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Zachary Taylor Quick, 28, of 294 McAfee Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and operation of unregistered vehicle.
- Patricia Lee Higginbotham, 62, of 915 S. Seminole Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of drugs not in original container, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of scheduled V and open container.
- Colin John McCormick, 21, of 726 Winrush Loop, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of possession of THC oil.
- Michael Alvin Gregg, 39, of 117 Robert E Lee Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving with suspended license and improper left turn.
- Jose Juan Ticas Robles, 21, of 48 Noel Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and headlight requirement.
- Mark David Burbano, 32, of 10403 Scenic View Drive, Ooltewah arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
- Barbara Seann Crumley, 63, of 257 S. Lake Terrace, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Nereida Castelan Cuevas, 32, of 13501 Chrisman Road, Houston, TX arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and expired registration.
- Ronald Allen Stevens, 46, of 144 Old Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
- Caleb Lee Wishon, 37, of 37 Hamilton Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
- Gabriel Rolando Pablo Morales, 38, of 1101 Fairfield Pike, Shelbyville, TN arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
- Jasmine N. Pierce, 31, of 2801 Faxon Street, Chattanooga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
- Donald Keadrean Rowe, 20, of 55 Sarah Lynn Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of defective tag light and outstanding warrant.
- Glen Alan Coffee, 61, of 2172 North Highway 341, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of public intoxication.
- Eliot Scott Shaw, 33, of 1870 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of possession of schedule II methamphetamine.
- Brandon Lee Scholtz, 22, of 115 Herron Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of multiple substances, open container, operation of an unsafe vehicle and driving too slowly.
- Kevin James Patrick Webb, 47, of 218 Calhoun Avenue, Calhoun arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and outstanding warrant.
- Aaron Gage Parden, 23, of 3510 N. Marbletop Road, Chickamauga arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 6
- License required: 4
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 3
- Vehicle turning left: 1
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 2
- Seatbelt violations: 3
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
- Missing/defective tail lights: 2
- Failure to exercise due care: 5
- Proof of insurance required: 1
- Suspended registration: 2
- Registration and license requirements: 2
- Windshields and windshield wipers: 1
- Window tint violations: 1
- Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 2
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
- Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle: 1
- Possession of marijuana: 2
- Failure to obey hands-free law: 7
- Following too closely: 2
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 1
- Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 2
- Passing in no-passing zone: 1
- Unsecured load: 1
- When lighted headlights and other lights required: 1