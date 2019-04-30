  • Shelby Leigh Hodnett, 26, of 5136 Highway 157, Rising Fawn arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Taylor Steven Byrd, 29, of 599 Clyde Byrd Road, Lafayette arrested on an outstanding warrant.
  • Zhanae Unique Tucker, 21, of 910 Lafayette Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Denisha Tillison, 35, of 3608 Wimberly Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.
  • Bryan Scott Whitaker, 35, of 544 Flora Circle, Winnsboro, SC arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and illegal window tint.
  • Joseph Dewayne Lawson, 38, of 81 Mark Lane, Ringgold arrested on a charge of loitering and prowling.
  • Jennifer Meghan Phelan, 30, of 9 Shady Oak Circle, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective headlight.
  • Artha Christine Dunn, 62, of 402 South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, registration and tail lights.
  • Amanda Mae Krause, 40, of 4311 10th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on outstanding warrants.
  • Amanda W. Brown, 42, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of public drunk.
  • Niko D. Scales, 19, of 3117 Wilmoth Road, Nashville arrested on charges of driving while unlicensed and failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Jeffery Neal Cameron, 34, of 3 Steele Street, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Tanesha Nicole Brown, 38, of 808 East 48th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charges of theft by taking, criminal trespass, and financial transaction card theft.
  • Joshua David Hardeman, 42, of 727 East 11th Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and defective tail light.
  • Brandon Lee Manning, 31, of 125 Carrol Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road.
  • Mignon Janeir Morrison, 40, of 10 West Brow Terrace, Chattanooga arrested on charges of suspended license and failure to obey hands-free law.
  • Trevor Kelsey Jackson, 21, of 251 East Circle Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
  • Karrie Lou Carringer, 42, of 354 Dietz Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Nicholas Wesley Norris, 39, of 26 Meadow Green Drive, Ringgold arrested on a charge of contempt of court.
  • Nickolas Robert Mallet, 27, of 724 Astor Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to obey traffic control device.

Citation statistics

Speeding: 11

Driving while license suspended or revoked: 7

Registration and license requirements: 1

Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1

Failure to signal turn or lane change: 3

Following too closely: 2

Seatbelt violations: 3

Hands-free violation: 8

Headlights: 1

Tail lights: 5

Window tint violations: 1

When lighted headlights and other lights required: 1

Operation of vehicle without current plate: 5

Proof of insurance required: 3

License required: 1

Theft by shoplifting: 1

Failure to obey traffic control device: 11

Public drunkenness: 1

Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 1

