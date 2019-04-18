- Thomas Lee Arnsdorf, 27, of 259 Rodgers Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of fleeing, attempting to elude police officer, driving while license suspended, simple battery, speeding and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Valerie G. Roessel, 36, of 4016 Pattentown Road, Ooltewah arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Anthony Dale Wilson, 49, of 263 Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Heather Ann Couch, 39, of 263 Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Katelyn Christina Cox, 27, of 10 Reece Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jeremiah William Davis, 20, 11 Long Street, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Zebulon Price Holt, 39, 1209 Indian Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jennifer Lynn Roach, 32, of 1209 Indian Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of criminal interference with government property, theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.
- Jennifer Raiechyl Brown, 30, of 599 Lee Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of fleeing, attempting to elude police officer, theft by shoplifting and driving while license suspended/revoked.
- Jonathan Stephen Everett, 27, of 60 Hemlock Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to obey hands-free law.
- Sabrina Louise Goins, 47, of 2101 Rogers Road, Rossville arrested on a probation violation.
- Victoria Renee Hatmaker, 23, of 201 Garrett Road, Peachtree City, GA arrested on charges of defective equipment and driving while license suspended.
- Sylvia June Khoury, 71, of 78 Eastwood Court, Ringgold arrested on charges of cruelty to animals.
- Richard Steven Patterson, 43, of 9609 Ashton View Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control device and suspended license.
- Charles Robert Gravitt, 32, of 63 Hickory Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and seat belt violation.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 6
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 5
Failure to change name and/or address: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 2
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Failure to obey flashing red or yellow signals: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 1
Following too closely: 2
Seatbelt violations: 6
Hands-free violation: 8
Headlights: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 3
Suspended registration: 1
Proof of insurance required: 3
Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 5
Failure to obey traffic control device: 4