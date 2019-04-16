- Frank Ronnie Russell, 24, of 123 Sage Brush Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of robbery and cruelty to children.
- Nicholas Jerome Shelton, 39, of 57 Maple Way, Rossville arrested on charges of obstruction of officers, outstanding warrant and loitering and prowling.
- Christy Michelle Gann, 39, of 124 Jacobs Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Terri Renea McGregor, 33, of 1074 Ridgeland Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Darren Lee Peters, 51, of 620 Hankins Road, Rock Springs arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance and suspended registration.
- Elizabeth Gaye Bowen, 45, of 606 Holly Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
- Duglas Ramirez, 27, of 2138 East 27th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
- Alisha Ann Coyne, 29, of 503 Park City Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey hands-free law.
- Jeremy Ray Rogers, 37, of 213 Harrell Street, Trion arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Jeremy Alexander Black, 37, of 328 Hollow Road, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey hands-free law.
- Denisha Ann Simmons, 36, of 2514 6th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Chiquita Lashun Twitty, 28, of 1306 Sholar Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Bridgit McKinzie Hightower, 26, of 2409 Autry Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 7
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1
License required: 1
Failure to exercise due care: 6
Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1
Following too closely: 5
Window tint violations: 1
Seatbelt violations: 2
Hands-free violation: 4
Tail lights: 1
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2
Suspended registration: 2
Proof of insurance required: 2
Reckless driving: 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1
Use of “fighting words”, obscene and vulgar language: 1
Theft by shoplifting: 5
Failure to obey traffic control device: 5