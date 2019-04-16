  • Frank Ronnie Russell, 24, of 123 Sage Brush Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of robbery and cruelty to children.
  • Nicholas Jerome Shelton, 39, of 57 Maple Way, Rossville arrested on charges of obstruction of officers, outstanding warrant and loitering and prowling.
  • Christy Michelle Gann, 39, of 124 Jacobs Road, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Terri Renea McGregor, 33, of 1074 Ridgeland Road, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Darren Lee Peters, 51, of 620 Hankins Road, Rock Springs arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance and suspended registration.
  • Elizabeth Gaye Bowen, 45, of 606 Holly Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.
  • Duglas Ramirez, 27, of 2138 East 27th Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while unlicensed.
  • Alisha Ann Coyne, 29, of 503 Park City Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey hands-free law.
  • Jeremy Ray Rogers, 37, of 213 Harrell Street, Trion arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Jeremy Alexander Black, 37, of 328 Hollow Road, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey hands-free law.
  • Denisha Ann Simmons, 36, of 2514 6th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Chiquita Lashun Twitty, 28, of 1306 Sholar Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
  • Bridgit McKinzie Hightower, 26, of 2409 Autry Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Citation statistics

Speeding: 7

Driving while license suspended or revoked: 1

License required: 1

Failure to exercise due care: 6

Failure to signal turn or lane change: 1

Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2

Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 1

Following too closely: 5

Window tint violations: 1

Seatbelt violations: 2

Hands-free violation: 4

Tail lights: 1

Operation of vehicle without current plate: 2

Suspended registration: 2

Proof of insurance required: 2

Reckless driving: 1

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs: 1

Use of “fighting words”, obscene and vulgar language: 1

Theft by shoplifting: 5

Failure to obey traffic control device: 5

