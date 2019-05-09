- Zachary Lewis Durham, 34, of 35 Round Tree Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Edward Deshawn Miller, 36, of 281 Sparks Street, Ringgold arrested on charges of an outstanding warrant, no insurance, operating vehicle without valid tag, speeding and suspended license.
- Jonathon Robert Foskey, 27, of 273 Battlebluff Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, duty upon striking fixed object to report and failure to maintain lane.
- Aleya Deshay Patrick, 19, of 1304 Sewanee Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Megan Leana Darlene Conley, 18, of 819 Asterwood Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
- Travis Joe Miller, 52, of 3430 Bennett Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and seatbelt violation.
- Rodney King Bearden, 40, of 13 Osceola Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act, no proof of insurance, giving false name/info to police, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while suspended and affixing tag to misrepresent.
- Shaunna Kaye Dunbar, 23, of 225 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.
- Michael Aaron Moore, 31, of 2811 Bent Oak Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft of service.
- Steven Joseph Lawson, 31, of 2408 Waterhaven Drive, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft of service.
- Anthony Lamarr Russell, 37, of 277-4 Glen Hollow Lane, Decatur, GA arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.
Citation statistics
- Speeding: 10
- Certificate of registration; replacement of lost registration certificate: 5
- Instruction permits and temporary licenses: 1
- Driving while license suspended or revoked: 3
- Suspended registration: 1
- Expiration & renewal licenses: 1
- License to be carried and exhibited on demand: 3
- Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 1
- Failure to signal turn or lane change: 2
- Failure to obey stop signs and yield signs: 1
- Following too closely: 1
- Seatbelt violations: 5
- Hands-free violation: 10
- Vehicles approaching or entering intersection: 2
- Use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment: 1
- Spotlights, fog lights, and auxiliary lights permitted: 1
- Tail lights: 1
- Backing: 1
- Missing or defective mirrors: 1
- Window tint violations: 1
- Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal: 1
- Operation of vehicle without current plate: 4
- Proof of insurance required: 4
- Failure to exercise due care: 2
- License required: 3
- Theft by shoplifting: 2
- Failure to obey traffic control device: 10
- Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs: 1