La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.