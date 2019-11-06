Rossville Public Safety is investigating the cause of a Nov. 5 blaze that destroyed a linen service business.
Rossville Public Safety Director Sid Adams said multiple fire departments responded to the fire at Hodtex Healthcare Linen Services at 110 W. Lake Ave. Emergency 911 received the call at about 10 p.m.
"It was a large fire," Adams said, noting fire departments from Walker County, Walker Correctional Institute, Red Bank, Tenn., and East Ridge, Tenn., responded to assist Rossville.
The two-story structure was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived on the scene. Although firefighters remained there until 5 a.m., they had the fire under control within about an hour, he said.
No one was injured in the blaze.