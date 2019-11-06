Several hundred dollars worth of electronics, cash, and gift cards were recently stolen from a Rossville vehicle in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 18 on Keywest Avenue.
When deputies arrived at the scene around noon, the victim explained that someone had entered his vehicle and taken his MacBook Pro computer, iPad, approximately $20 in change, and four gift cards.
The victim added that he went back and looked at his home’s video surveillance footage and determined that the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m.
The victim was able to forward the video footage to detectives to assist the investigation.
According to the victim, the computer is valued at approximately $2,300 while the gift cards have a total value of $100.