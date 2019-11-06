Entering auto case

A MacBook Pro, iPad, cash, and gift cards were stolen from a vehicle on Keywest Avenue in Rossville near the Tennessee state line on Oct. 18, police say.

 Adam Cook

Several hundred dollars worth of electronics, cash, and gift cards were recently stolen from a Rossville vehicle in Catoosa County, police say.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 18 on Keywest Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene around noon, the victim explained that someone had entered his vehicle and taken his MacBook Pro computer, iPad, approximately $20 in change, and four gift cards.

The victim added that he went back and looked at his home’s video surveillance footage and determined that the incident occurred between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m.

The victim was able to forward the video footage to detectives to assist the investigation.

According to the victim, the computer is valued at approximately $2,300 while the gift cards have a total value of $100.

Adam Cook is a general assignment reporter and covers the Walker-Catoosa County area. He has been a reporter since 2009.

Recommended for you