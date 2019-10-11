The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, along with Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service, has conducted an investigation in reference to MDMA ((Ecstasy) being distributed through the postal service in an international drug distribution network to North Georgia.
Origins of the international drug trade have been tied to England, Germany, and Italy.
As a result of the investigation, on Oct. 10, agents with LMJCDTF executed a search warrant at 1977 Johnson Road in Chickamauga.
Agents recovered over two pounds of MDMA and executed a second search warrant at 13 Ford Lane in Rossville.
Arrested were Jonathan Dodd, 29, of 13 Ford Lane, Rossville, and Michael Pennington, 29, of 1977 Johnson Road, Chickamauga.
The investigation is ongoing.