A Chattanooga man recently had an aggressive outburst in the back seat of a Catoosa County patrol car after being arrested following a domestic dispute, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Deonte S. Williams, 33, of Grove Street, was arrested July 10 on charges of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. He has been released on bond.
Williams’ run-in with police began just after 9 p.m. on July 10 when Deputy Rebecca Jordan was dispatched to Trace Lane in Rossville regarding a dispute that involved Williams refusing to leave a woman’s home.
The woman, Williams’ girlfriend, said he showed up and refused to leave after being asked to several times, reports show.
Deputy Jordan said Williams got upset when she arrived and that he was cursing loudly during most of the incident.
Williams’ license was found to be suspended out of Tennessee, therefore he was unable to drive from the residence; however, Deputy Jordan offered to give him a ride anywhere nearby in the county.
After deciding to leave the scene on foot, Williams allegedly blew up again and began cursing at both the woman and Deputy Jordan, at which time he was placed under arrest.
On the way to Catoosa County jail, Deputy Jordan said, Williams became aggressive and violent in the back seat.
“During the transportation, Mr. Williams undid his seat belt and began to slam his head against the partition of the patrol car,” Deputy Jordan said. “Mr. Williams then began kicking the partition and the doors of the patrol car.”
During his outburst, Williams made the remark “the bitch will get it now,” reports show.