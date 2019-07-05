A Catoosa County woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly parked in the middle of the road and admitted to drug and alcohol use during a DUI stop, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office:
Janet Imogene Bashaw, 45, of Creeks Bend Drive in Ringgold was arrested July 1 on charges of DUI (multiple substances), open container, and failure to maintain lane. She was subsequently released from jail on bond.
The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on July 1 when Deputy Tyler Smith observed Bashaw driving along Nellie Head Road in a van with the interior light on and a door still open, reports show.
Deputy Smith says Bashaw was driving erratically before finally cooperating with the traffic stop.
“Upon activating my blue lights on my patrol car, I observed the vehicle accelerate and continue to travel south on Nellie Head Road,” Deputy Smith wrote in his report. “The vehicle moved in and out of each lane before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.”
Bashaw claimed she was headed home from a pool party and got lost. She also admitted to drinking liquor and smoking marijuana before leaving the party, reports show.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of three open alcohol containers; one of which still had a small amount of vodka in it, reports show.
Bashaw reportedly failed multiple attempts field sobriety tests before being placed under arrest.