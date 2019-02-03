A Catoosa County woman was arrested on a battery charge after she allegedly threatened to stab her roommate, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Angela Kaye Carter, 39, of Ringgold was arrested Jan. 31 on charges of battery and obstruction of officers. Her bond was set at $2,500.
Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 31, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road regarding a domestic dispute.
The male victim told deputies he was awakened by Carter hitting him with her fists and also claimed she threatened him with a knife.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they say Carter actually had a knife in her hand when she answered the door.
Carter allegedly admitted to striking the victim with her fist, and deputies did observe abrasions on the victim, reports show.
To compound matters further, deputies believed Carter was on drugs when they were questioning her.
“It appeared Ms. Carter was under the influence of some type of narcotic stimulant, and she did admit to being a methamphetamine user,” Deputy Garrett Espy said.
Carter also resisted arrested when deputies attempted to handcuff her, reports show.
After she was placed into custody, Carter made some pretty outrageous claims against her roommate that further indicated she was under the influence of drugs.
Carter told deputies she observed the victim behead a woman; claimed mounds of dirt in the back yard looked like mass graves, and insisted she observed satanic rituals being performed on the property.