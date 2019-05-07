A Catoosa County teen is facing charges of statutory rape and other sex crimes for allegedly having sexual relations with two underage girls in early April, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Garrett M. Muensterman, 18, of Gale Street in Ringgold, was arrested May 2 on charges of statutory rape, child molestation and two counts of sodomy.
Muensterman was released from Catoosa County jail Friday, May 3, on a $37,500 bond.
The charges against Muensterman stem from a complaint filed on April 8.
On that day, a concerned mother visited the Sheriff's Department to file a formal report claiming her 14-year-old daughter had sex with the 18-year-old Muensterman while at a friend’s house on Pine Grove Road over the two-day period of April 5-6.
Detectives were notified of the complaint and an investigation was launched, which led to his arrest on May 2.
Further investigation of the matter revealed a second victim; a 13-year-old, who officials say also had sexual contact with Muensterman at a residence on Stapp Drive around the same time period as the Pine Grove Road incident.