- Akins, Robert, Dalton, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Ball, Robin, 4244 Ridge Road, Hartford, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Braden, Nicholas, 5404 Mulberry Street, Ooltewah, violation probation (felony)
- Conley, Patsy, disorderly conduct (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department), violation probation (felony)
- Dean, Justin, 133 Townsend Drive, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Dinkins, Michael, 114 Catoosa Station, Ringgold, rape, aggravated child molestation
- Downing, Krystal, 282 Hatfield Road, Franklin, NC, theft by bringing stolen property into the state (felony), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Foster, Christopher, 118 Hill St., Dalton, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Frady, Danny, 22 8th St., Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony)
- Fricks, David, violation probation (simple battery)
- Gadsby, Joshua, 104 Merilyn Dr., Ringgold, obstruction, disorderly conduct (housed for both for Fort Oglethorpe police department)
- Harper, Romelo, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Jacobs, Gina, 9112 Highway 41, Ringgold, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Jeffries, Twanda, 4912 Jeffery Lane, failure to appear (misdemeanor) (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Kelley, Samantha, 3592 Idlewild Circle, Chattanooga, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances,
- Kendrick, Billy, Ringgold, possession of meth
- Kling, Jonathan, 936 Signal Road, Signal Mountain, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- McCord, Dustin, 905 Forest Dale Lane, Apartment A., Hixson, violation probation (misdemeanor) x2
- McCord, Kathleen, 101 Shamrock Court, Bonair, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department), taillight violation (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- McDaniel, Alexia, 4632 Highway 41, Ringgold, violation probation, driving too fast for conditions
- Metcalf, Robert, 63 Stovall St., Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Middlebrooks, Mario, 1816 East 3rd St., Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Newman, Samantha, 1107 Boynton Drive, Ringgold, criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence)
- Powell, Matthew, Ringgold, simple assault (misdemeanor), interference with government property (felony), criminal attempt to commit a felony escape, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x4)
- Rowe, Ronald, 406 Maury Drive, Morehead, Kentucky, sentenced (trafficking meth)
- Schenck, 7569 Hamp Toned Hall Drive, Ooltewah, violation probation (felony)
- Shell, Addison, 506 Indian Springs Road, Ringgold, violation probation, DUI alcohol
- Sheppard, Jakera, 254 West 38th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor) (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Shirley, Samuel, Ringgold, disorderly conduct (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Smith, Heather, 618 Carrol Drive, Ringgold, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), criminal trespass, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Joseph, 122 Maggie Lane, Tunnel Hill, criminal trespass
- Staggs, Sherry, 3507 Harmony Church Road, Gainesville, credit card fraud x6
- Talaska, Justin, 110 Millport Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Trogdon, Joseph, 1323 Highway 39, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Walker, Robert, 3408 6th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor) (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Windham, Thomas, 195 East Pine St., Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: Sept. 9-15, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney