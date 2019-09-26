- Ball, Robin, 4244 Ridge Road, Hartford, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Bernard, James, Cloud Springs Road, Ringgold, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, conspiracy to commit a felony (armed robbery)
- Black, Amy, 827 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, court production order
- Carlton, James, 11967 Highway 41, Ringgold, receipt of arms by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Colvin, Brian, 234 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Conley, Patsy, disorderly conduct (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department), violation probation (felony)
- Downing, Krystal, 282 Hatfield Road, Franklin, NC, theft by bringing stolen property into the state (felony), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Fricks, David, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Gadsby, Joshua, 104 Merilyn Drive, Ringgold, obstruction (housed for Ringgold PD), disorderly conduct (housed for Ringgold PD)
- Holbert, Danny, 601 James St., Rossville, possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (first offense) (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department), crossing guard line with weapons or intoxicants
- Jacobs, Gina, 9112 Highway 41, Ringgold, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Lockwood, Dylan, 617 Canton Pass, bench warrant for possession of meth
- Denny Marshall, 213 Brownwood Lane, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, marijuana, or meth (x2) possession of meth, alteration of license plates
- McDade, DelJuan, 1138 Cleveland Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), DUI drugs, driving without a valid license
- McGrew, Austin, 38 View St., Kimball, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Middlebrooks, Mario, 1816 East 3rd St., Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Powell, Matthew, Ringgold, simple assault, interference with government property (felony), criminal attempt to commit a felony escape, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x4)
- Pryor, Edward, 7504 Highway 301, Trenton, housed for Dade county
- Sabec, Charles, 46 Templin Hills Road, Rossville, violation probation, burglary
- Schneck, John, 7569 Hamp Toned Hall Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Smith, Joseph, 122 Maggie Lane, Tunnel Hill, violation probation (misdemeanor), criminal trespass
- Teems, Travis, 718 Cherokee Trail, Ringgold, driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving on canceled, suspended, or revoked registration, no insurance
- Womack, Jacqueline, 208 Robert E. Lee St., Fort Oglethorpe, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: Sept. 16-22, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney