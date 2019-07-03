- Anderson, Stephen, 266 Castleview Drive, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation, terroristic threats
- Bennett, Verlon, 324 Washington St., Sidney, Oh., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), false imprisonment
- Cates, Marcell, 116 Castle St., Apartment A, Knoxville, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), speeding
- Clark, Renodius, 3655 Tanka Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., bench warrant, possession with intent to distribute
- Collins, Jerry, 703 Butterfly Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, probation violation
- Culpepper, Eric, 147 Inman St., Ringgold, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Gilreath, Adam, Ringgold, probation violation, possession of Sched. I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects
- Goins, Courtney, 250 Cemetery Road, Ringgold, simple battery (family violence)
- Greene, Wendy, 3645 Cedar Avenue Northwest, Apartment 1, Cleveland, Tenn., probation violation
- Hall, Thomas, 217 Mineral Avenue, Rossville, driving too fast for conditions, aggravated assault, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x2), simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence), bench warrant, theft by bringing stolen property into state
- Hamilton, Augusto, 1175 Hembree Road, Rosswell, forgery
- Hicks, David, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony) (x2)
- Hullender, Michael, 586 Parksville Road, Benton, Tenn., probation violation, driving without valid license, false report of a crime
- Linticum, Gage, 164 East Pine St., Rossville, probation violation
- Lolley, Joseph, 208 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, interference with government property (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), improper display of tag, windshields and windshield wipers, duty of drivers to stop at or return to scene of accident, affixing tint to windows or windshields, duty to report accident resulting in injury
- Martel, George, 975 Bryant Drive, Ringgold, giving false name to law enforcement officer, improper display of tag, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), no proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule IV substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects
- Matthews, Kimberly, 334 Camp Jordan Road, bond surrender, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple battery, battery (family violence), simple assault, aggravated assault, criminal trespass
- Tamera McAnally, 6947 Tiffany Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation
- Porter, Bryan, 176 Vero Beach Avenue, Rossville, probation violation
- Reed, Darrell, 23 Vinta Trail, Flintstone, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute
- Rogers, Austin, 4842 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, probation violation (x2)
- Skiles, Levi, 709 Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, probation violation
- Sweeten, Brady, 1011 McBrien Road, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation, possession of meth
- Turner, Mandy, Ringgold, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Vandergriff, Tracy, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), public drunk
- Wilcox, Sandy, 1317 Virginia Avenue, Cleveland, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects
- Windham, Cindy, 1718 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, probation violation
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: June 24-30, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney