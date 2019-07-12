- Anderson, Stephen, 266 Castleview Drive, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation, terroristic threats
- Bennett, Verlon, 324 Washington St., Sidney, Oh., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), false imprisonment
- Cates, Marcell, 116 Castle St., Apartment A, Knoxville, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), speeding
- Clark, Renodius, 3655 Tanka Trail, Chattanooga, Tenn., bench warrant, possession with intent to distribute
- Collins, Jerry, 703 Butterfly Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, probation violation
- Culpepper, Eric, 147 Inman St., Ringgold, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Gilreath, Adam, Ringgold, probation violation, possession of Sched. I controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Goins, Courtney, 250 Cemetery Road, Ringgold, simple battery (family violence)
- Greene, Wendy, 3645 Cedar Avenue Northwest, Apartment 1, Cleveland, Tenn., probation violation
- Hall, Thomas, 217 Mineral Avenue, Rossville, driving too fast for conditions, aggravated assault, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) (x2), simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence), bench warrant, theft by bringing stolen property into state
- Hamilton, Augusto, 1175 Hembree Road, Rosswell, forgery
- Hicks, David, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor), probation violation (felony) (x2)
- Hullender, Michael, 586 Parksville Road, Benton, Tenn., probation violation, driving without valid license, false report of a crime
- Linticum, Gage, 164 East Pine St., Rossville, probation violation
- Lolley, Joseph, 208 McFarland Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, interference with government property (felony), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), improper display of tag, windshields and windshield wipers, duty of drivers to stop at or return to scene of accident, affixing tint to windows or windshields, duty to report accident resulting in injury
- Martel, George, 975 Bryant Drive, Ringgold, giving false name to law enforcement officer, improper display of tag, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), no proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule IV substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects
- Matthews, Kimberly, 334 Camp Jordan Road, bond surrender, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple battery, battery (family violence), simple assault, aggravated assault, criminal trespass
- Tamera McAnally, 6947 Tiffany Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation
- Porter, Bryan, 176 Vero Beach Avenue, Rossville, probation violation
- Reed, Darrell, 23 Vinta Trail, Flintstone, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute
- Rogers, Austin, 4842 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, probation violation (x2)
- Skiles, Levi, 709 Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, probation violation
- Sweeten, Brady, 1011 McBrien Road, East Ridge, Tenn., probation violation, possession of meth
- Turner, Mandy, Ringgold, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- Vandergriff, Tracy, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.), public drunk
- Wilcox, Sandy, 1317 Virginia Avenue, Cleveland, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects
- Windham, Cindy, 1718 Johnson Road, Chickamauga, probation violation
- Ashley, Thomas, 210 Westbrook Road, Ringgold, probation violation
- Guevara Hercules, Jose, 6734 Stonewater, Houston, Tx., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), impeding traffic flow
- Harris, Ryan, 1343 West Nickajack Road, Ringgold, DUI drugs, improper tag display (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Hill, Virginia, 282 Betty Hill Lane, South Pittsburgh, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
- Johnson, Tristan, 52 Judys Lane, Ringgold, creating or possessing visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit activities (x2)
- Leverett, Hailey, 141 Wooten Road, Ringgold, DUI alcohol, alcohol under age of 21, weaving
- Lister, Tristian, 2013 Gail St., Rossville, probation violation
- Lister, Heidi, 356 Glade Road, Rossville, probation violation
- McPherson, Jerry, 3802 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., revoked license, failure to dim headlights (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Perkins, Ricky, 723 Flegal Avenue, Apartment A, Rossville, theft by taking (felony)
- Rita, Andrew, 64 Princess Lane, Rossville, operating vehicle without proper tag, windshields and windshield wipers, driving while license is suspended or revoked
- Vickers, Kenneth, 6622 Sandswitch Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., no tag displayed, driving while license suspended or revoked (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Wilson, William, 5323 Spriggs St., East Ridge, Tenn., DUI alcohol, violation hands-free law
- Atcheson, Doyle, 1887 Burning Bush Road, Ringgold, public intoxication (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Dyer, Austin, 404 Oglethorpe Apartments, Fort Oglethorpe, shoplifting (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Gribble, Bradley, Ringgold, entering automobile or other vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x6), prowling or loitering
- Alister, Thomas, 426 West Haiti Avenue, Clewiston, Fl., possession of Schedule I controlled substance, purchase or distribution
- Barrett, Austin, 162 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, probation violation
- Beasley, Stephen, 40 Falling Springs, Lane, Ringgold, criminal trespass (family violence), battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phonecall
- Biggs, Richard, 1 Maple Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, probation violation, terroristic threats, simple assault
- Blevins, Thomas, 321 Ponderosa Road, Dunlap, court protection order
- Brown, Eric, 152 Atkins Road, Catrell, Tenn., possession of meth
- Chastain, Alfred, 149 Bible Road, Rossville, failure to appear (felony)
- Crisp, Jimmy, 6331 Gamble Road, Birchwood, Tenn., theft by taking (felony) (x2)
- Crowder, Kelly, 191 Lawman Lane, Tunnel Hill, probation violation
- Curran, Patricia, 72 Clydesdale Lane, Lot 47, Ringgold, criminal trespass, obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers
- Davis, Eddie, 503 Crook Road, Dalton, failure to appear (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Diverdi, Daniel, 604 Luck Street, Dalton, possession of meth, crossing state or county guard line with weapons
- Dunlap, Tiffany, 3670 Adkisson Drive Northwest, Cleveland, Tenn., criminal damage to property in the second degree, forgery in the fourth degree (x2)
- Gladden, Jonathan, 403 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, failure to appear
- Hayes, Dusty, 1 Roundabout Way, Ringgold, probation violation, identity fraud
- LaFortune, Paul, 4103 Dayton Blvd., Red Bank, Tenn., probation violation
- Moore, Xavier, 319 Holly St., Chattanooga, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) probation violation (theft by taking) (felony), theft by bringing stolen property into state, fleeing or attempting to elude (felony), speeding, weaving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
- Postell, Tamekia, 1604 Beech St., Chattanooga, Tenn., probation violation (felony)
- Potter, Rick, 267 Melody Lane, Ringgold, probation violation (felony)
- Rodgers, Kobe, 57 Wells Lane, Rossville, probation violation (misdemeanor) (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Scoggins, Dana, 5143 Harrison Pike, McDonald, Tenn., probation violation (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana
- Shaffner, Britney, 3410 Hand St., East Ridge, Tenn., possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Taylor, James, 131 Macy Way, Dalton, probation violation (felony), fleeing or eluding police
- Weldon, Tori, 201 Ivy Street, Rossville, probation violation (felony)
- West, Richard, 207 Spears Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., public intoxication, simple assault (misdemeanor), theft by taking (felony)
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: June 24 through July 9, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney