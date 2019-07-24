- Bates, Jessica, 165 Peyton Lane, Ringgold, bench warrant
- Binney, Crystal, 409 East Main Street, Knox City, Mo., hold for other agency
- Brinkley, Michael, 803 South Moore Road, East Ridge, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Bunch, Vanessa, 2439 Highway 25 70W, Strawberry Plains, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Carmon, Edna, 417 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, bench warrant
- Clowdus, Chad, 63 Foster Circle, Ringgold, failure to appear (felony)
- Cuthbert, Richard, 5958 Snow Hill Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., bench warrant
- Diaz, Francisco, violation probation (felony)
- Gardner, Garin, 508 East 13th St., Chickamauga, theft by receiving stolen property (felony)
- Garren, Jeremy, 34 Scenic Circle, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Hall, Dino, 972 Lipson Drive, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), battery
- Hess, Robert, 17 Kelsey Drive, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Holcombe, Christopher, 2060 Beaver Rain Road, Norcross, probation violation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Hughes, Robert, 41 Penson Lane, Chickamauga, probation violation (misdemeanor)
- Jeffery, Patricia, 347 Steele Road, Rossville, burglary (second degree) (felony), loitering or prowling (misdemeanor) (x2), criminal attempt to commit a felony
- Johnson, Kyle, 112 Knollwood Drive, Ringgold, hold for another agency
- Jones, Timothy, 3170 Vista Drive, Cleveland, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Leedke, Dennis, 1495 Kahn Avenue, Hamilton, Oh., DUI alcohol, child endangerment by driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
- Lyons, Tiffany, 186 American Blvd., Rossville, purchase, manufacture, possession, distribution, or sale of a controlled substance (felony) (x2), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, violation probation (battery) (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Matthews, Taylor, 2304 North Highway 341, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), violation of parole
- McKaig, Carl, 1536 South Ruby Road, East Ridge, Tenn., violation probation (criminal trespass) (misdemeanor)
- McReynolds, Ivory, 4311 14th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Parks, Thomas, 84 Tennant Lane, Ringgold, aggravated assault (felony), battery
- Patterson, Darius, 401 South Lowery, Chattanooga, Tenn., battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor)
- Pedigo, Jack, 172 Oak Circle, Ringgold, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Porch, Jamele, 2401 Stuart St., Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Raines, Gary, 8 Whaley Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Roullier, Robert, 402 South Thornton Avenue, Dalton, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smith, Michael, 14 Willow Street, Ringgold, kidnapping, theft by taking (felony), battery, aggravated assault, financial transaction card theft
- Taylor, Jessica, 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, defective tag light
- Anderson, Joseph, 20 Knollwood Circle, Ringgold, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Bennett, Shane, 1120 Clyde Bird Road, Rock Spring, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, loitering or prowling
- Brewer, David, 117 Biscayne Blvd., Rossville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), possession and use of drug related objects, DUI drugs, weaving, tail lights requirement, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing the identity of motor vehicle
- Cress, Jeffery, Dalton, bench warrant
- Ellis, Barry, 126 Kentucky Avenue, Dayton, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Johnson, Dustin, 2524 North Highway 341, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic devices (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Matthews, Grady, 201 Tacoa Avenue, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Muse, LaCrisha, 350 Shields Road, Tunnel Hill, violation probation (felony)
- Peters, Gerald, 350 Shields Road, Tunnel Hill, violation of parole
- Poole, Cadarius, 46 Susan Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked
- Prince, Preston, loitering or prowling, bench warrant (housed for Ringgold Police Department)
- Scruggs, Joseph, 1 Jacob Road, Rossville, weaving
- Watt, Otis, 90 West Wilson Road, Russell Springs, Kentucky, violation probation (felony)
- Wiley, Shaquisha Wiley, 1754 Ocoee St., Chattanooga, violation probation
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: July 15-21, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney