- Flemister, Richard, 525 Wilson Road, Chatsworth, violation probation (felony)
- Graham, James, 532 Pinewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, burglary (second degree) (felony), violation probation (felony)
- Lowrance, Shaun, 14775 County Road 24, Centre, Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation, no tag displayed (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- McCorkle, Kristy, 28 Bill Stewart Road, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances
- Moon, Owen, 1619 Berry Road, East Ridge, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Nabors, Kortney, 3542 Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, weaving, driver shall exercise due care
- Nintirat, Rosie, 61 General Johnson Road, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Reed, John, 584 Pinegrove Access, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (felony)
- Drummy, Travis, 203 Sharon Circle, Rossville, hold for other agency
- Gatlin, Ted, Rossville, loitering or prowling, giving false name to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threat or violence, theft by bringing stolen property into state (felony)
- West, Richard, 207 Spears Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Wiley, Sherry, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Covington, Gregory, 517 Kailors Cove Road, Ringgold, sentenced TSI
- Edwards, Kenaz, 3451 Saland Way Apt 1005, Jacksonville, Fl., driving while license suspended or revoked
- Flerl, Charity, 810 Hyatte Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., bond surrender
- Giles, Justin, 14 Green Acres Circle, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor), theft by taking, financial transaction card theft, elder abuse/cruelty to person 65 years of age or older, identity theft fraud when using.possessing identifying information concerning a person (felony)
- Haggard, Angela, 1 East 11th St., Chattanooga, Tenn., special presentment shoplifting
- Holcomb, Leonard, 130 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga, shoplifting (housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Kelley, Christopher, 236 Mineral Avenue, Rossville, violation family violence order, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Liles, Karen, 583 Lake Shore Cove, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation, possession of alprazolam
- Luddy, R., 7751 Toestring Valley Road, Spring City Tenn., violation probation, possession of narcotics
- Lynch, Danny, 35 Larson Loop, Cartersville, terroristic threats and acts
- McClure, Robert, 259 Southern Drive, Ringgold, violation probation, cruelty to children
- Mullen, Michael, 3093 Swanson Road, Ringgold, DUI drugs, failure to maintain *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Nix, Dana, 131 Hays St., Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation, battery, false statements
- Russell, Jeffery, 497 Carrol Drive, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Talaksa, Justin, 110 Millport Drive, Rossville, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- White, James, 157 Lees Chapel Road, Tunnel Hill, violation probation
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: July 22-28, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney