- Anderson, George, 181 Highway 41, Apartment 6, Ringgold, computer or electronic pornography (felony)
- Beaty Carmen, 140 Ridgeview Road, Birchwood, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Botts, Bryan, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Brock, Jimmy, 105 Semmes Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, aggravated stalking, simple assault, theft by taking (felony), aggressive driving
- Brown, Tanesha, 3301 Pinewood Trace, Apartment 53, Chattanooga, Tenn., theft by taking (misdemeanor) (x2), criminal trespass, financial transaction card theft
- Bullard, Stacy, 15 Falcon Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Catron, Richard, 120 Hillcrest Drive, Ringgold, bench warrant (failure to register as a sex offender)
- Cavin, Bradley, 1198 Graysville Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony), criminal trespass (family violence), exploit, inflict pain to, or deprive essential services to disabled person, possession of marijuana (less than 1 oz.)
- Chambers, Wesley, 151 Crestwood Drive, Ringgold, contempt of court (child support)
- Coley, Phillip, 157 Tanforan Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony), receipt of arms by a convicted felon or felony first offender
- Crayton, Demonte, 1807 Rubio St., Chattanooga, Tenn., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x4), theft by taking (felony) (x2)
- Doty, Robert, 16 East Pine Circle, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, violation probation (felony)
- Duke, Alix, 608 South Germantown Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- England, Alicia, 23 Home Place, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Frady, Jonathan, 1616 East State Line Road, Rossville, simple assault (family violence)
- Gaskey, Emily, 1365 Old Trion Highway, LaFayette, giving false name to law enforcement officer
- Gossett, Phillip, 9919 Brentley Estates, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Hallman, Autumn, 4803 16th Avenue, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Harvey, Anthony, 515 Parkside Place, Apartment 40L, Dalton, violation probation (felony)
- Parrish, Fred, 5906 Pinelawn Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Snyder, Jimmy, 938 Steele Road, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Sosebee, Timothy, 2202 Ridgeway Road, Trion, violation probation (felony)
- Sweat, Matthew, 141 Scetariat Way, Dalton, violation probation (felony)
- Thomas, Tyrone, 14566 Dry Branch, violation probation (felony)
- Watts, Tyler, 92 Elm Avenue, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of tools for commission of a crime
- Wint, Joshua, 162 Michael Drive, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Wood, Robert, 20 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, violation probation (misdemeanor)
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: July 29 to Aug. 4, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney