- Ballard, Galan, 704 Wooten Road, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Barrett, Candida, 105 Park St., Chickamauga, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Bates, Maggie, giving false name to law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, contempt of court
- Bell, James, 11 Pinto Lane, Ringgold, aggravated stalking, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Bentley, Jeremy, 3521 Marbletop Road, Chickamauga, violation probation (felony), theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) (x2), simple battery (x2)
- Byers, Zachary, 1132 Iris Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Cunningham, Aaron, 3412 Bennett Road, East Ridge, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Farley, Casey, 2714 Creekside Place, Cleveland, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Gilbert, Earnest, 2823 Fifth Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x5), theft by taking (felony) (x2)
- Ginsburg, James, 6 Valentine Drive, Rossville, failure to appear (misdemeanor) *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Gossett-Parrish, Patricia, 525 Peters St., Calhoun, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor)
- Grant, Justin, 20 Dogwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), violation parole
- Grant, Jacob, 20 Dogwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), violation probation (felony), theft by taking
- Hubbard, Holsey, 6170 Lamp Post Place, College Park, special presentation
- Loach, Sherry, 107 Cedar Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Lynch, Danny, 35 Larson Loop, Cartersville, violation of family violence order (misdemeanor)
- McAghren, Angel, 102 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, court production order
- McCulligh, Stephen, 60 Perkins Lane, Rossville, court production order, failure to appear (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
- McCulloch, Kenny, 8347 Wild Fig Lane, Ooltewah, Tenn., failure to appear (felony), court production order
- Donielle Moore, 2316 Green Forest Drive, Chattanooga, bond surrender (theft by shoplifting), failure to appear (felony)
- Morrow, Allen, 6909 County Road 319, Alvardo, TX., possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container (misdemeanor), permitting unlawful use of vehicle
- Orr, Duane, 217 Hobbins Dr., Dublin, Ga., court production order, failure to appear (felony)
- Proctor, Joseph, 1016 Floyd Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., failure to appear (felony)
- Rockholt, Phillip, 155 Summit Dr., Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Silmon, Johnna, 222 West State Line Road, Rossville, bond surrender, reckless driving, DUI, aggravated assault (x2), weaving, battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call, criminal trespass (family violence)
- Smith, Travis, 3700 Fountain Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smith, William, 837 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Smoot-Rizzo, Paul, 5524 FM 2738, Burleson, TX., possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, drugs not in original container (misdemeanor), DUI drugs, driving without a valid license, possession and use of drug-related objects
- Stephens, Robert, 51 Lawman Lane, Tunnel Hill, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Templeton, Michael, 120 Sharondale Drive, Dalton, failure to appear (felony), bond surrender: marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), firearm by convicted felon, altered ID on vehicle, possession of weapons during the commission of a crime
- Thomas, Sherman, 28 Rowdy Lane, Rossville, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department)
- Welden, Tori, 201 Ivy St., Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Wilson, Morris, 397 McDonald Drive, Ringgold, court production order, failure to appear (felony)
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: Aug. 19-25, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney