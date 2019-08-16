- Bell, Gregory, 710 Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*, violation probation (misdemeanor), driving while license suspended or revoked
- Bradley, Michael, 3686 Lindsay Memorial Road, Rocky Face, driving without proof of insurance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, marijuana (less than 1 oz.), driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), registration and license requirements (general)
- Brown, Eric, 152 Atkins Road, Catrell, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Clark, Jason, 9218 Dayton Pike, Lot 21, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Clowers, Richard, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
- Crews, Jeffrey, 7012 Palermo Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal trespass
- Dobbs, John, 49 Likey Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Frady, Jonathan, 1616 East State Line Road, Rossville, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Goldsmith, Alison, 42 Raintree Lane, Ringgold, marijuana (less than 1 oz.), possession of meth, possession of tools for commission of a crime, possession of meth with intent to distribute, affixing tint to window or windshields, removing or affixing license plate with intent of concealing the identity of a vehicle
- Hayworth, Robert, 27 Taylor Drive, Chickamauga, *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department* violation probation
- Hewitt, Michael, 97 Amanda Lane, Rossville, violation probation (felony), possession of meth, bench warrant
- Higgins, Ann, 652 Sneed Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Lewis, Carla, 1710 Union Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., criminal trespass
- Lothamer, Gary, 323 Morton Avenue, Nashville, Tenn., bond surrender (obstruction), failure to appear (felony), interference with government property, battery (family violence), public drunk
- Lumpkin, David, 102 Mayfair Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape (felony), aggravated sexual battery
- Mitchell, Shirley, 460 Bowen Lane, Chickamauga, violation probation (theft by taking) *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department) violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Mobley, Trendon, 4009 Creek Wood Terrace, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Morgan, Abel, 549 Haggard Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Nelson, Hailie, 4616 South Sunflower Lane, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Padgett, Tonya, violation probation, forgery (fourth degree)
- Parker, Victor, 2211 Bennett Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department* violation probation
- Pedigo, Travis, 296 Carson Road, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (misdemeanor), giving false name, birth date, or address to law enforcement officers, operating vehicle without a proper tag, alteration of license plates, suspended or revoked license
- Smith, Joseph, 98 Maggie Lane, Tunnel Hill, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Tate, Jason, 269 Palm Street, Whitwell, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Vanderweide, Joshua, 304 McDonald Drive, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- White, Cole, 704 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold, violation probation (felony), possession of meth
- Wilkey, Ronald, 884 Pine Grove Road, Ringgold, violation probation, driving without valid license
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: Aug. 5-11, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney