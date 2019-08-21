- Baker, Joshua, 2884 LaFayette Road, Apartment 2, Fort Oglethorpe, pedestrian under the influence *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Baxter, Justin, 212 Doe Love Avenue, LaFayette, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Beaver, James, 45 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, violation probation (misdemeanor) *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Brock, Douglas, 282 Brock Road, Summerville, violation probation (felony)
- Butch, Alec, 2437 East Clark Avenue, Maryville, Tenn., marijuana (possession of less than 1 oz.), possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
- Chambers, Jacob, 1201 Boynton Drive, Chattanooga, Tenn., violation probation (felony)
- Cruse, Dennis, 384 McMillion Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, giving false name, address, or birth date to law enforcement officers, loitering or prowling
- Dasko, Rodney, 4519 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), loitering or prowling
- Dover, Tiffany, Ringgold, criminal trespass (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Frady, Kevin, 1618 Stateline Road, Rossville, criminal trespass (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Garner, Stewart, 57 Amberwood Drive, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of tools for the commission of a crime
- Garner, Byron, 603 Sylvan Drive, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Gilreath, Adam, 4803 16th Avenue, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Jacobs, James, 46 Varnell Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Jeffery, Patricia, 347 Steele Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor)
- Jones, Kevin, 188 Leathers Ford, Dahlonega, violation probation (felony)
- Kaiser, Dylan, 103 Bech Drive, Ringgold, simple assault (family violence) (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Ledbetter, Kyle, 6457 North Matheson Drive, Citrus Springs, Fl., possession and use of drug-related objects
- Locklear, Robert, 7 Catherine St., Rossville, driving without license on person, violation probation (misdemeanor)
- Mason, Shelley, 6689 Hickory Brooke Road, Chattanooga, violation probation (felony)
- Messer, Tony, 383 Hullander Hollow, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor)
- Molina, Elier, 2204 Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., bond surrender, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, bench warrant possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Morrison, John, 215 Battlewood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, computer or electronic pornography (felony)
- Nation, Christopher, 4212 Linton Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., burglary (first degree, felony)
- Quinton, Garland, 570 Pinewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, drugs to be kept in original container, simple battery (family violence)
- Ratliff, Keyondra, 6781 Hickory Manor, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor) *housed for Fort Oglethorpe Police Department*
- Rhodes, Martin, 2212 East 27th, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor), criminal trespass
- Smith, Justin, 269 Steele Road, Unit 14, Rossville, violation probation (felony)
- Stanley, Jimmy, 108 Wayne's Lane, Ringgold, violation probation (felony)
- Williams, Wesley, 44 Dawn Lane, Tunnel Hill, battery (family violence) (first offense) (misdemeanor), criminal trespass (family violence) (misdemeanor)
- Young, Samuel, 3000 McGill Cemetery Road, Chattanooga, violation probation (misdemeanor)
Catoosa County Sheriff's Office report: Aug. 12-18, 2019
Compiled by reporter Jordan Mooney