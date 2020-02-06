Fire investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have determined a fire that occurred around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at a Catoosa County residence, was intentionally set.
The fire was set in the front doorway of the home located at 555 Brownwood Circle in Ringgold.
“At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. One suspect is being sought out for questioning,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire. If you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, I ask that you call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800- 282-5804.”
Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s). Calls are taken 24 hours a day and callers can choose to remain anonymous.
Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting the Catoosa County Fire Department and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.