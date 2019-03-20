Several hundred dollars in cash was stolen during the burglary of a Rossville residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred in the 200 block of Everglades Blvd. in Rossville on the evening of March 10.
The victim told police he left the home around 6:45 p.m. and returned at approximately 10:13 to find that some of his property in the home had been moved around.
In the bedroom, the victim said his pillows and sheets were strewn about with several cigar boxes pulled out of his closet.
The victim said $750 in cash was stolen from one of the cigar boxes, reports show.
Deputies and detectives didn’t find any signs of forced entry into the home, and the victim didn’t discover anything else missing aside from the money.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Detective Todd Pitts with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.