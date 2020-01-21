More than $3,000 worth of jewelry and other items was stolen from a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 on Yates Springs Road.
The victim told police she arrived home to find the doors still locked, but that someone had ransacked the home and stole some items.
While examining the house, the victim noticed that a TV had been moved from her bedroom to the couch, and that another TV was missing along with an iPad and some jewelry, reports show.
A couple of the items were located following the incident, but the victim says a jewelry box containing her wedding ring and a Cricket machine were stolen during the incident.
Vehicle part
In an unrelated case, the department received a complaint on Dec. 30 that a part was stolen off a vehicle while it was parked on Allie Lane.
The victim told deputies that when he cranked up his 2004 Ford F250 it sounded like the muffler was missing, reports show.
Shortly thereafter, the victim realized that someone cut the catalytic converter off the vehicle’s exhaust system while it was parked in front of the warehouse.
Anyone with information regarding either incident or the missing property in the cases is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.