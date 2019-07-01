A classic car was stolen from the I-75 Flea Market in Rossville on Father’s Day, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred June 16 at the I-75 Flea Market off Direct Connection Drive.
The victim told deputies that he went into the flea market around 11:30 a.m., and arrived back to where his 1952 Bel-Air should have been at approximately 1:30 p.m. to find the car missing.
The man said he had the keys when the theft occurred, so he wasn’t sure how exactly the car was taken.
“The vehicle is a fully restored 1952 Chevrolet passenger car black in color with an antique 1952 Tennessee registration,” Deputy Keith Cantrell said.