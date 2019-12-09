Walker County Fire Rescue received a call Dec. 6 around 1:45 p.m. reporting a structure fire at a commercial/industrial building in Rock Spring near the new industrial park.
Upon arriving at MCA Towing, firefighters found the building already engulfed in flames. Those inside the business when the fire started had already escaped safely.
A second alarm was called. A short time later mutual aid responded, with LaFayette, Rossville, Catoosa County, Fort Oglethorpe and East Ridge coming to help.
It took about 75 minutes to get the fire under control because there were so many combustibles inside the building, including things like tires, fuel and oil.
Traffic on U.S.27 had to be rerouted for several hours while crews battled the blaze.
The fire marshal has started his investigation into the cause, which currently remains undetermined. The building, which is about 7,000 square feet, has been deemed a total loss.