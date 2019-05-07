ATV stolen from Catoosa County home

A Polaris ATV was recently stolen from the driveway of a Catoosa County home off of U.S. 41, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred from a home on Pine Street in the Plemons Estates subdivision of U.S. 41 sometime between April 26 and 28.
The victim told police that he left his home around 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, and returned home around the same time Sunday night to discover the vehicle stolen.
The vehicle was parked next the family’s garage when it was taken. It’s described as a Polaris RZR 800S model that is mostly orange in color with Pro Armor doors.
The victim couldn’t provide information regarding any potential suspects, but did point out that there are trails behind the home that lead to Roach Hollow Road that are frequented by people walking and riding ATVs.