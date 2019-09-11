The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has arrested 29 people on a variety of charges in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties.
LMJCDTF partnered with these agencies to conduct the arrests: Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Department of Community Supervision, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, LaFayette Police Department, Summerville Police Department, Trion Police Department, Walker County Sheriff Office and US Marshalls.
With the help of these agencies, LMJCDTF continues to combat criminal activity within the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.
Anyone with a tip or information on drug activity can call 706-638-5570 or email info@lmjcdtf.org.
Arrested
- Kelly Hickman of Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine
- Muriel Smith of Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
- Larry Buckles of Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
- Cody Allen, 31, of Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
- Timothy Mitchell of Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine
- Albert Brock of Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
- Linda Hardin of Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
- Samantha McAfree of Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
- Tina Collins of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
- Kayla Allen of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), possession of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property.
- Kenneth Oliver of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
- Jennifer Rios of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I drug (THC oil)
- Michael Ellison of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
- Barry Clayton of LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
- Malcolm Shockley of Summerville, possession of methamphetamine
- Aaron Rutledge of Summerville, warrant for probation violation
- Amanda Schrimpsher of Trion, possession of methamphetamine
- Douglas Lassetter of LaFayette, warrant for probation violation
- Terry Scott of LaGrange, possession of methamphetamine
- Larry Dooley of Trion, possession of methamphetamine, warrant for parole
- David Bircher of Rising Fawn, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Ronald Joseph of Trenton, warrant for assault
- Lionel Webster of Smyrna, warrant for aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a weapon, warrant for aggravated assault with a weapon
- Nicholas Shepherd of Rossville, trafficking methamphetamine
- Stephanie Lolley of Rossville, trafficking methamphetamine
- Joshua Bassham of Rossville, possession of heroin
- Brittany McCloud of Trenton, fugitive from another state
- Austin Harderman of Flat Rock, Ala., fugitive from another state
- Daniel Raines of Calhoun, warrant for probation violation