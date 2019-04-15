Four people were arrested at a Catoosa County apartment after an anonymous complaint lead to a drug bust, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department:
Dylan Nathaniel Allmon, 24, of Ringgold, William-Michael Tyler Worley-Johnson, 22, of Tunnel Hill, Cecily Nikita Witt, 27, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Zachary Duane Byrd, 26, of Ringgold were each arrested April 1 on two counts of marijuana possession and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
All four offenders have been released from jail on bond.
Deputies responded to Allmon and Byrd’s residence at 142 Debra Lane in Ringgold just after 2 p.m. on April 1 after an anonymous call came in claiming drug activity was taking place on the property.
Upon arrival, Deputy James Rogers said he first spoke to Allmon and Worley-Johnson as they were getting out of a vehicle.
Deputy Rogers says he could smell marijuana coming from Allmon, but that Allmon insisted he hadn’t been smoking.
“Mr. Allmon stated he had not smoked any marijuana this date and that the smell was probably coming from his body due to the fact that he does not shower very often,” Rogers said.
Deputy Rogers added that Worley-Johnson was uncooperative when asked for identification claiming he didn’t have to identify himself to police, reports show.
During questioning, Deputy Rogers spotted a glass pipe in the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, a detective arrived with a search warrant for the vehicle.
After the search warrant was executed, all four individuals were arrested on the drug charges due to the drugs and drug-related objects that were discovered.