An air-conditioning unit was recently stolen from a Catoosa County home on Pine Grove Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred in the 500 block of Pine Grove Road on May 22.
The victim told police he arrived at the property about 5:45 p.m. on May 22 to discover the 3.5-ton exterior air-conditioning unit had been stolen from the home.
The victim said the inside of the home was still cold, which would indicate that the theft had been recent.
The air-conditioning unit had been recently replaced, and deputies also noticed copper pieces stripped from the old unit still on the property.
The stolen unit is described as a Goodman brand air-conditioning unit valued at $4,500.