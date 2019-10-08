Louis "Cowboy" Wrape, 71, of Rock Spring, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Corbett and Leila "Eubanks" Wrape. Survivors include the mother of his children, Jackie Bartlett; children, Denise (Kevin) Brown, Sandy Wrape and Tim (Miranda) Wrape; brother, Ronnie (Brenda) Wrape; sister, Jean Wrape; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, October 13, 2019 at Mr. Wrape's residence, 301 Worthington Gap Rd., Rock Spring, GA 30739. The family will receive friends there, before the service, from 12:00 till 2:00 pm. Visit our online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.