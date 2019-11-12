Edna Hazel Aters White, age 83, of LaFayette passed away Monday, November 04, 2019. She was a member of the LaFayette Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill White; parents, Robert H. Aters and Hester Green Aters; sisters, Mary Lee Elem, Alice England and Jean Day Hightower; brothers, J.W. Aters and John Aters. She is survived by her son, William Lee White Jr.; sister, Lola Railey; special niece and caregiver, Pam Day; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Jim Saunier officiating. Interment at McWilliams Cemetery. Pallbearers are Dennis England, Kyle England, Ben Kirby, Steve Whaley, Robert Saunier, and Brady Day. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.