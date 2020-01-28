Mr. Frank Eugene "Gene" Thomas, age 82, of Summerville, GA, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Thomas was born November 24, 1937, in LaFayette, GA, son of the late Harve and Stella Bayne Thomas. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, and prior to his retirement, was employed with Mohawk Industries where he was a member of the Elite Club. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by brothers, John Thomas, George Thomas, Carl Thomas, and Raymond Thomas; sisters, Louise Denton, Katherine Thomas; grandparents, George and Julie Hayes Thomas. Survivors include his wife, Martha B. Tucker Thomas; son, Brian (Krystal) Thomas; foster sons, Michael Joe (Teresa) Tucker, Billy Ray (Georgia) Tucker, David Tucker; brother-in-law, Hugh Denton; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Skylar Tucker. Funeral services for Mr. Thomas will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Michael Painter officiating. Interment will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charles Sizemore, Jackie Marshall, Andrew Gilbert, Anthony Tucker, Brian Thomas II, and David Fletcher. Mr. Thomas will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the hour of service on Friday.
