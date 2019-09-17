Karissa Grace Tatum, 21, of LaFayette went home with our Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Karissa grew up in the North Georgia area and enjoyed spending time on Lookout Mountain's Sunset Rock. Karissa was a Journalism Mass Communications major at Savannah State University in her junior year and was an Honor Roll student. Karissa's passion in life was sports, primarily soccer and volleyball. Her lifelong dream was to live in Savannah, Ga and to play volleyball at the D1 level, and God blessed her in allowing those dreams to be fulfilled. She was also blessed to love and be loved by a wonderful man. A special recognition goes to her Savannah family and her Lady Tiger Volleyball family. Karissa was a kind, caring and compassionate soul. She loved deeply and fought fiercely for what she believed in. Anyone who had the honor of knowing her was left with a small piece of her. She was private but gave of herself freely to anyone who needed it. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Norman Tatum and uncle, Barry "Bear" Walker. Survivors include her father, Jerry Tatum, Sr.; mother, LeAnne Walker Tatum; brothers, Douglas (Erin) Tatum, Isaac Tatum and Michael Tatum; sister, Ashley (Mike) Beaty; grandparents, Leon and Carolyn Walker; grandmother, Shirley Tatum; uncles, Parrish (Natalie) Walker, Tony Tatum and Steve (Judy) Tatum; aunt, Diane Keener; nephew, Elijah Beaty; and her soulmate, Brannen Shreck. Funeral Services were held 2 PM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Joel Fehd officiating. Visit www.heritagebattlefield.com to share condolences with the family and view memorial tribute. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society. 10701 Abercorn St #60786 Savannah, GA 31420. Ldssga.org. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, Battlefield Parkway