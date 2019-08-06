D. C. "Buddy" Tate, age 84 of Chickamauga, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Buddy was a lifelong resident of Chickamauga and was of the Baptist Faith. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, as a chief petty officer during the Korean and Vietnam Wars aboard the USS Ticonderoga & USS Midway and retired from Synthetic Industries. Buddy loved to use his gardening skills and enjoyed watching the purple martins during the spring of the year. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend, who enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur William and Mary Nancy Bowers Tate; brother, James Tate; and sister, Janie Madaris. Buddy is survived by his brothers, Charles "Billy" Tate and Fred Tate; and nieces; Rita (David) Long, Becky (John) Walden, Mechell (Tim) Reagan, Teresa Tate, & Maryann (Hector) Vargas; and several great nieces & cousins. The funeral service was held at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 2, 2019 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Dennis Chambers officiating. Interment followed in the Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors. The family received friends from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-J. Avery Bryan Chapel.