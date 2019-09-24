Kenneth Rushing aged 88 of Trion, GA passed away on Monday, September 16th, 2019 in Chattanooga, TN at Erlanger Hospital. Born and raised in Union, Mississippi, Kenneth went on to proudly serve his country during the Korean War in the United States Navy. He worked as an Independent Telecommunications Contractor, and was a member of Waterville Baptist Church for over 15 years. He also enjoyed fishing and all outdoor activities. However, spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren was paramount to everything else. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Eva Rushing and brother, Wallace Rushing. Those he leaves behind to cherish his precious memories are his wife, Kathy Rushing of Trion, GA; sons, Kenny (Rocio) Rushing of Elizabethtown, KY and Christopher (Lauren) Rushing of Chattanooga; daughters, Tammy Bradley of Lafayette, GA, Eva (Ross) Palmer, Hannah Rushing and Teri and Amy Rhodes all of Trion, GA; brother, Harold (Barbara) Rushing of Headland, AL; sisters, Carolyn Meador of Union, MS, Voncille (Wayne) Mills of Arlington, TN and Debbie Clemmons of Columbus, MS; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Memorial Services were held Friday, September 20th, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1724 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga. A Military Service immediately followed at 12:30 pm at Chattanooga National Cemetery, 1200 Bailey Ave, Chattanooga. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be given to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta via either of the following websites: www.give.choa.org / www.choa.org/feedtheheart . Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1724 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37404, 423-265-4414. Please visit our website to share your memories: www.advantagefunerals.com