Mr. Carl Larry Reece, age 76, received his final orders and arrived at his duty station, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Carl was born April21, 1943, in Lafayette, GA, the son of the late Carl E. Reece and Grady "June" Robinson Reece. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Houston, and Allie Reece and Grady and Theo Robinson; mother-in-law, Mamie E. Dawson and sister-in-law, Kathryn Davenport. Carl attended Lafayette High School in 1960. Carl joined the United States Marine Corps in January 1963 to keep from being drafted into the Army. He served two tours on the ground, he initially worked as a driver of trucks only to go on to being a Death Angel marksman and rode saddle with a machine gun under a helicopter and was awarded many medals. Carl enjoyed hunting and NASCAR racing, Dale Sr. was his favorite driver. Carl worked many years in the carpet, chemical, and construction industry. He got his start at E.T. Barwick in 1968. During the time he worked, he traveled extensively for his jobs and enjoyed Malaysia just before his retirement from Tiarco Chemical in 2007. Mr. Carl Larry Reece is survived by his wife, Ruby Lea Reece, they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on July 6, 2019. Carl is also survived by his son, Steve (Sidonnia) Reece of Rocky Face, GA; daughter, Shannon (Gary) Gibson of Russellville, KY; grandchildren, Eric (Shon) Gibson of Savannah GA, Noah Gibson of San Antonio, TX, Haley Reece of Anniston, AL and Bryce Reece of Rocky Face, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Steve Hardeman of Smithsburg, MD; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Wayne Greeson of Dalton, GA, special friends, Lloyd and Regina Davenport. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and their special neighbors. The family received friends Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. from Ponders Melrose Chapel. The family held a celebration of life on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. American Legion Post 105 will be in charge of the military rites. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Wounded Warriors Project.org or Freedom Service Dogs.org. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706) 226-4002