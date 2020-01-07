Lois Louise Ray, 98, of Nashville died Wednesday January 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 19, 1921 in Cook County to the late Curtis Hayes and the late Scrappie Lee Hayes. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Ray City. She was the widow of Charles Henry Ray who died in 1988. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren. She is survived by three daughters: Dianne (Butch) Alexander of Daytona Beach, FL, Jean (Marshall) Harper of Nashville and Sandy (Chuck) Hobbs of Monroe; three sons: Larry Ray of Nashville, Dennis (Julia) Ray of Lafayette and Gary (Tina) Ray of Ray City; 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Lovein Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Glas, Rev. Jamie Hobbs and Mr. Rick Hobbs officiating. Interment followed in Beaver Dam Cemetery. Visitation was held Saturday one hour prior to the service. Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville.
