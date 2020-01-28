Mr. Joseph "Joe" Lee Rape, 71, of Baconton and formerly of LaFayette, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home. Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Following the services he was laid to rest in Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery in Baconton. Born June 11, 1948, in Walker County, Mr. Rape was the son of the late Aquillie and Clara Inez Mann Rape. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing and was Christian by faith. Above all, he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include his children, Jennifer Bass (Chester) of Baconton and Joseph Rape (Tina) of Statesboro; grandchildren, David (Lindsay), Jaimie (Brent), Samantha (Zane), Joey (Ashley), Nathan, Trinity, and Tucker; his beloved great-grandchildren; 5 sisters and 1 brother. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.hallandhallfh.com. Hall and Hall Funeral Home of Albany was given the honor to serve the Rape family.
Rape, Joseph "Joe"
To send flowers to the family of Joseph “Joe” Rape, please visit Tribute Store.