Bobbie passed from this life, at home, surrounded by her six children on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Bobbie was born in the small farm community of Bunker Hill in Giles County, Tennessee in 1922 to Morgan Patterson Sumners and Blanche Minatra Sumners. She spent part of her childhood in Hazel Green, Alabama. She was an outstanding basketball player at Giles County High School, scoring 690 points in her senior season of 1939. The following fall she earned a women's basketball scholarship to Martin College in Pulaski, Tennessee. She married her childhood sweetheart, Mac Poston, in 1940, and they settled in Graysville, Georgia in 1947, raising their six children and later welcoming her widowed mother and mother-in-law to live next door. A frugal, resourceful homemaker, she made dresses for all her girls and enjoyed gardening and home canning of her produce. She was a wonderful cook and served many delicious meals to family, friends, and strangers. Bobbie also worked in and later supervised the Graysville polling station during elections for many years. She served for several years as a part-time postal clerk at the Graysville Post Office. Bobbie was an active member of Graysville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women organization. She enjoyed her friends in the TOPS Club, which she co-founded in 1971 at her church. Bobbie Poston was a strong, independent woman, years before her time, interested in politics and current events. She leaves a lasting impact on her five daughters, one son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Everett Sumners; sister, Ruth Sumners Bell; her husband of 69 years, McCracken King Poston, Sr.; infant granddaughter, Kimberly Reavely; son-in-law, James Tanner; and son-in-law, Archie Poole. Bobbie is survived by her six children: Dr. Mary Poston Tanner (Dr. Homer Kemp) of Ringgold, Georgia; Carolyn Poston Towns (Jack) of Graysville, Georgia; Jan Poston Poole of Ringgold, Georgia; Katie Poston Stuckey (Mike) of Ohatchee, Alabama; Nancy Poston (Chip Caldwell) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; McCracken King Poston, Jr. of Ringgold, Georgia; 15 grandchildren: Jim Tanner, Waide Tanner, Anne Towns, Will Towns, Mark Reavely, Beth Parrish (Brian), Susan Worley (Paul David), Warren Mullins (Courtney), Liza Soydan (Olof), Morgan Easley (Michael), Sam Daffron (Melissa), Ben Daffron, Alina Poston, Mac Poston, Cal Poston and Graeme Vaughn; and nine great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank: Amanda Wright for her care and love given to our mother; Nurse Ashley Hasty; William Horton, DO, of Tapestry Hospice; and other caregivers who allowed us to care for our Mama in her home. In lieu of flowers donations to the Graysville United Methodist Church Children's Outreach Program will be cherished. Send to Graysville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 39, Graysville, Georgia 30726. A funeral service was held 11 AM Monday at Graysville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Elder officiating. Interment followed at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory