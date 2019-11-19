Walter Jones Plemons Jr., 83, of LaFayette and the Center Post Community passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Plemons Sr. and Doll Tilly Plemons. He is survived by several cousins. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ricky Clark officiating. Interment at Lyerly Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
